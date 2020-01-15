Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in London of Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday, January 18 after Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock in St.Bridgid’s Chapel, Lettermacaward.



Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Joseph’s remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny, at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 16, followed by burial in Gortlee graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to any family member for a Charity yet to be decided. House strictly private please.



Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death took place of Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her late residence until her funeral on Thursday, January 16.

Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to St. Eunan’s Cathedrel for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.



Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, January 16, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Patients Comfort Fund , Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member.



James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.



Remains reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, January 15, and on Thursday, January 16, with visiting time each day from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Mary Immaculate.Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.



Patrick McGee Magheroarty, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Patrick McGee, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Remains will repose at his home. Rosary at 9pm.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Michael (Mick) Harrington, Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare /Allihies, Cork/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

Reposing at his family home on Wednesday, January 15.

Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Westport on Thursday, January 16, at 11.30am for Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. Family flowers only.



Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island.

Eddie's remains are reposing at the family home at Ballyhernan, Fanad. Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16, at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, followed by burial at St Crone's graveyard in Arranmore Island (2pm Ferry).

Family time only please after 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member. www.rnli.org.

