Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening March 7

The following deaths have taken place:

Rita Duddy, Mountpleasure, Churchill

The death has occurred of Rita Duddy, Mountpleasure, Churchill.

Rita’s remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Columbcille’s Church, Glendowan at 12 noon on Monday.

Followed by burial in Temple Douglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.