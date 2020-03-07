Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening March 7

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
The death has occurred of Rita Duddy, Mountpleasure, Churchill.
Rita’s remains will be reposing at her late residence.
Requiem Mass in St Columbcille’s Church, Glendowan at 12 noon on Monday.
Followed by burial in Temple Douglas Cemetery.
Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Medical 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.