Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 13

The following deaths have taken place:

Celene Gallagher, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at her home in Hill Top, Falcarragh of Celene Gallagher, (neé Rutherford).

Celene was predeceased by her husband Johnny "Jeannie" and her son Fr. Paul Gallagher. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy and Imelda, her three sons John, Martin and Damien, her brother Christy and her two sisters Bridie and Margaret.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 14 at 11am in St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for family only.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the church's webcam on the link below.

https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-donegal.html

Sharon Branley, London and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sharon Branley, St. Pancrea's Court, High Road, East Finchley, London and late of 36 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon.

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/o McGee’s funeral home. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Valentine McLaughlin, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Friday, June 12 at the Donegal Hospice of Valentine McLaughlin, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his niece Hilda Flood’s residence at 8 The Croft, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny at 12 noon on Sunday and can viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Peggy Coughlan, Cranny Lower, Inver

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Coughlan, Cranny Lower, Inver.

Reposing at her home. Removal at 11.30am from her home on Sunday for private cremation.

In accordance with the government and HSE guidelines the wake and crematorium will be strictly private to immediate family only please. Please respect the family’s wishes.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Predeceased by her husband Clement and son Vincent, she will be sadly missed by sons Paul, Enda, Roy and Don and daughters Maíread and Alena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren and her brothers and sisters.

Sean Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin

The sudden death has taken place of Sean Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the funeral home is private to family only.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later. All enquiries to Cassidy Brothers, Donegal town on 087 673 1189.

Edward (Eddie) McMenamin, Glencovitt, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward (Eddie) McMenamin, Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties.

In line with HSE/Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Ann’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Ann would take some time to light a candle and remember the good times spent with her.

When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Ann will be arranged.

