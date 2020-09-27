Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kitty Mooney, Doohill, Ardara

- John Burns, 298 Moness, Burt

- Margaret Elizabeth Kilpatrick known as Granny Pearl, Findrum, Convoy

- David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny

- Màire McGinley, Raphoe/Gortahork

- Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan), 20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght Dublin/Ballyshannon

- Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim



Kitty Mooney, (née McDyre), Doohill, Ardara

The death has occurred at her residence of Kitty Mooney, (née McDyre),Doohill, Ardara. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Survived by her sons Tommy, John, Hugh, Alan and Gearard, daughters-in-law Brid, Sinead, Kate and Deirdre and her grandchildren. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday, September 28 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kitty’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Society c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.

John Burns, 298 Moness, Burt

The death has taken place at his home of John Burns, 298 Moness, Burt.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, September 28 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for the family only. John's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill, choosing the mobile option.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors

Margaret Elizabeth Kilpatrick known as Granny Pearl, Findrum, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place in her late residence of Margaret Elizabeth Kilpatrick known as Granny Pearl, Findrum, Convoy. Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Monday, September 28 at 11.30am for service at 12 noon at Convoy Free Presbyterian Church, Ballyboe with burial afterwards in St Ninian’s Parish Church graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Convoy Free Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terrence McClintock, Funeral Director, Convoy.

David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.

He died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Gladys, dearly loved father of Stephen, Jane and Jonathan and a much loved grandfather of George, Edie, Margaret and Marnie.

Funeral Service in Glendermott Church of Ireland Parish Church at 2pm on Tuesday, September 29 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road or Glendermott Parish Church c/o the Parish office, 11 Church Brae Londonderry.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors (028) 71 311321.

Màire McGinley, Raphoe/Gortahork

The peaceful death has occurred in Raphoe of Màire McGinley, Ailt, Ardsbeg, Gortahork, at her daughter Mary Porter's home. She is survived by her daughter Mary, her son-in-law Joe, grandsons, Ciaran and partner Shaylann, Pádraig and wife Bobbi, Oisin and partner Shiofra and great-granddaughter Mia.

Funeral leaving her daughter's residence today, Sunday evening, September 27 to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm Rosary. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, September 28, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the family plot. Rosary and Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-gortahork.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan), 20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan)

20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her late residence from 12 noon today, Sunday, September 27. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, September 29, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght Dublin/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tallaght Hospital, Oncology Unit. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village (01) 4516701.

Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Vera and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, sons Shane and David, daughter in law Trazie, grandchildren Zoe, Lee and Jay, sisters Maureen, Philomena, Josie and Dympna, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home today. Removal tomorrow, Monday morning, September 28, leaving his home at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director or any family member.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time. You can view the Mass on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran



