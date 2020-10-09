Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 9, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Rose McBeth, Aghyaran and Ballybofey

- Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin

- Danny Breslin, Letterkenny and formerly Derry

- Liam McIntyre, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town

- Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe

Mary Rose McBeth (née McMenamin), 18, Laghtmorris Road, Aghyaran, Tyrone and formerly of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey



The peaceful death at her home occurred on Thursday of Mary Rose McBeth (née McMenamin), 18, Laghtmorris Road, Aghyaran, Tyrone and formerly of Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

She was the beloved wife of the late John, much loved sister of Dinny, Foncie, Anne Marie and the late Gerard and Josie and sister-in-law of Jimmy, Nan and Mary Margaret.

Mary Rose's remains will leave her late home on Saturday (October 10) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 11am

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran.

Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to family only please.

Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin

The peaceful death has taken place at Clearbrook Care Home of Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin.

Bridie was the beloved wife of Seamus and cherished mother of Dermot, Brendan, Colette and Teresa.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, grandchildren Karen, Binian, Imogen, Oisín, Alyson, Aoibhín, Fiona and Fionn, son-in-law Gerry, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

Brigid’s Funeral Mass can be view at 11.30am on Saturday morning by clicking this link. http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Brigid's Funeral will be held in private (restricted to 25 people).

Danny Breslin, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, formerly of Blucher Street and Limewood Street, Derry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Breslin, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, F92 FT9N, formerly of Blucher Street and Limewood Street, Derry.

Danny was a retired accountant at Unifi in Letterkenny and retired director of Donegal China.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, née McGettigan (Creggan Derry), sons Donal (Letterkenny), Tom (London), Paul (Limerick), Dermot (Sheffield), Brendan (Dublin) and Fiachra (Letterkenny), sister Philomena Henthorne (Oldham), daughters-in-law, relatives, in-laws and many friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, requiem Mass and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed from St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny online streaming service at 11am on Saturday, October 10, by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Renal Dialysis Unit or Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Liam McIntyre, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Liam McIntyre, Waterloo Place, Donegal Town.

Liam's remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Elaine and son-in-law Joe McInaw, Hill Ridge Cottage, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles.



Funeral Mass on Friday, October 9 at 1pm in St. Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. With the current Government and HSE guidelines, the home and funeral are private to family and friends. Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe.

His remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal to St Crona’s Church Dungloe on Thursday evening for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery, Kincasslagh.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

