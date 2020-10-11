Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan Diver, Moville

- Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran, Killygordon

- Margaret O'Brien (née Blee), Stranorlar

- George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

- Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

- Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar Moville

The death as taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar, Moville.

His remains will are reposing at his home, No 10 Newpark Gardens, Moville.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on movilleparish.com/media

Due to Government restrictions, wake and funeral Mass are private to close friends and family only.

Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McGlinchey) 102, Loughbracken Road, Cookstown, Tyrone; formerly of Corgary, Aghyaran and Killygordon.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran

Due to Government Covid restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private.

Margaret O'Brien, 14 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Margaret O'Brien (née Blee).

The funeral will leave her home at 10.30am on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government restrictions re Covid-19 the house and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, c/o any family member.

George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

The death has taken place of George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra.

Service in St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh at 2pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current guidelines, house and funeral are strictly private.

Anthony Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to immediate family only.



The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

The death has taken place at his home of Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh.

Funeral to take place on Monday at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on Drumragh Parish Webcam

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with house strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital C/O any family member or McGlynn Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie