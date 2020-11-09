Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 9, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bernie O'Gara (née O'Gara), Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

- Hughie Gallagher, Letterkenny

- Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

- James (Pat) Gibbons, Portsalon

- Mary Coyle formerly of Downings

- Gerry Shields, Kilmacrennan

- Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper

- Maureen Doherty, Killybegs

- Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar

- Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

- Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods late of drean House of Manorcunningham

Bernie O'Gara (née O'Gara), Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernie O‘Gara (nee O’Gara) late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will take place in Star of the Sea Church, Mornington followed by burial in Deans Granges Cemetery, Dublin at approximately 1.30pm.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private for extended family only.

Hughie Gallagher, Letterkenny, Clonmany and Coventry

The death has occurred of Hughie Gallagher, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains will arrive at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 6pm on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Enquiries to Jim Mc Glynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Joe Kelly, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Letterkenny.

His body will be repatriated back to Donegal later this month.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

James (Pat) Gibbons, Portsalon

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hosptial of James (Pat) Gibbons, Greenfort, Portsalon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass will be held in St Columba's Church, Massmount on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Current government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Coyle formerly of Dooey, Downings.

Her remains will repose overnight at the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends.

Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Shields, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Tuesday for 11am mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral and burial is private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish facebook.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper

The death has taken place of Hugh Cunningham, Carrick Upper.

Removal from his residence to St Columba’s Church, Carrick on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed Facebook. (facebook.com/margaret.r.cunningham).

Due to current restrictions, the house, wake and burial are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Maureen Doherty, The Commons, Killybegs.

Requiem Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary Ann Doogan, née Doherty, Crove, Kilcar, peacefully, at her daughter Maire’s residence, Teelin.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Meenaneary at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the wake and funeral mass is for family, close friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, please.

Con Maguire, known as C.C, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Con Maguire, known as C.C, Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Tuesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock.

The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Due to current restrictions, the house and Funeral will be private to family only. Messages of condolence can be made through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, late of Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sarah Jane Sally Devenney, née Woods, formerly of 33, Harkness Gardens, Brigade and late of Drean House, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday at 11.15am.

In accordance to government guidelines the funeral service is restricted to immediate family.

Funeral leaving the funeral home via Harkness Gardens, Brigade, arriving approximately at 11.45am.

Friends and family are invited to stand along the route while maintaining social distancing.

Followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan arriving approximately at 2:45pm.

Family flowers only, donations to WH & SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.

