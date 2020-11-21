Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 21, 2020

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, November 21

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Bundoran

- Susan Ledwith (née Doogan), Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh

- James Moore, Glenties

- Patrick Ward, Ballintra

- Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone

Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospitalof Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Sea Road, Bundoran 

House strictly private. A private family funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10am on Monday morning followed by interment in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare.

The Mass can be viewed online at http://magheneparish.ie/

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co Sligo.

Susan Ledwith (née Doogan), Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Susan Ledwith (née Doogan) of Mount Temple, Moate, Westmeath and formerly of Kincasslagh

In keeping with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for Susan’s family on Monday at 12 noon in Corpus Christi Church, Mount Temple, with burial afterwards in Donegan Cemetery.

James Moore, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Moore, Mill Road, Glenties. P

His remains will repose at his residence from 2pm on Sunday with removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties, for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Patrick Ward, Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully in Sligo University Hospital of Patrick Ward, Drumnacroil, Ballintra.

His remains leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private. Mass can be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to The ICU of Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or R Faulkner & Son’s Funeral Directors. Messages of condolences can be left by emailing faulknerfuneralservice@gmail.com.

Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone.

His remains are reposing at his home in Omagh.

The funeral will leave his late residence at 1pm on Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by burial in St Baithin’s Cemetery, St Johnston.

Under current Covid-19 guidelines, the house and funeral are private to close family. Mass can be viewed via St Mary’s Parish webcam. 

