Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Doherty, Clonmany

- Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

- Alice Gamble, Emmets Park, Castlefinn

- Kay Catterson (née Brennan) 16 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin

- Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

- Edward Markey, late of Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and formerly of Lough Egish, Co Monaghan

- John O Donnell (Big John ) of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

- Hugh McNulty, Coal Merchant, Five Road Ends, Carrigans

- Rose Ann Hargadon, née Gillespie, Sligo and late of Lough Unshagh, Glencolmcille and London

- Thomas Creevy, Letterkenny

- Lala Shiels, Kilmacrennan

- Seamus Coyle, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

Terence Gallen, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy of Terence Gallen, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Much loved brother of Joe, Laurence, Ronnie and the late Finn, Maureen and Ava.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, January 20 at 11 am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Doherty, Clonmany



The death has taken place at Harbour Lights Private Nursing Home of Mary Doherty, 8 Riverside Park, Clonmany, formerly Claggin, Urris and Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving from her home on Thursday, January 21 going to St Michael's Church,

Urris, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Clonmany Together facebook page.

Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry

The death of the late Hugh Doyle, County Down and formerly Meenderrynasloe, Annagry occurred on December 17, 2020.

Deeply regretted by his wife, family and his brother John Doyle in Dungloe.

Memorial mass to be held at a later date.

Donations in lieu, if so desired to Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland c/o Stephen Fitzpatrick Funeral Directors, 51 Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland, Co Down.

Alice Gamble, Emmets Park, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alice Gamble, Emmets Park, Castlefinn.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, January 19.

Funeral on Wednesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only if desired, donation in lieu to Medical 4 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kennedys Undertaker, Castlefinn.

In accordance with Government and HSE restrictions, the mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Kay Catterson (née Brennan) 16 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kay Catterson (née Brennan) 16 Ardnalee Park, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 20 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Parkinson's Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brendan O’Friel, Toronto, formerly of Knocknamona and Government Terrace, Letterkenny.

Survived by his wife Marian and daughter Kate. Deeply regretted by his family.

Cremation will take place in Toronto and will follow local government guidelines.

Edward Markey, late of Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and formerly of Lough Egish, Co Monaghan

The death has occurred of Edward Markey, late of Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey and formerly of Lough Egish, Co Monaghan.

Funeral from Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlederg on Wednesday, January 20 at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE restrictions, the mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family, with a maximum of ten people.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Jack Donovan, Slieve Bawn, Malin Head

The death has taken place at the Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Jack Donovan, Slieve Bawn, Malin Head.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, January 19 at 10.15am going to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery Malin.

Due to Hse and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

John O Donnell (Big John ) of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of John O Donnell (Big John ) of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

John's remains will repose in Mc Glynns Funeral Parlour on Tuesday, January 19 from 3pm till 5pm and to St Bridget's Chapel, Lettermacaward at 6pm for prayers.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 20 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John's Funeral Mass will be available to view on the Lettermacaward and Doochary Parish Facebook pages.

Due to Hse and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people.

Hugh McNulty, Coal Merchant, Five Road Ends, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Hugh McNulty, Coal Merchant, Five Road Ends, Carrigans. The wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted, in accordance with current guidelines.

Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday going to Church of Immaculate Conception, Killea, for 11am for Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/killea

With burial afterwards at St Baithin's Church, cemetery, St Johnston.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Stroke rehabilitation unit, St Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly's funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Rose Ann Hargadon, née Gillespie, Sligo and late of Lough Unshagh, Glencolmcille and London

The death has taken place for Rose Ann Hargadon, née Gillespie, Radharc Na Mara, Strandhill, Sligo and late of Lough Unshagh, Glencolmcille and Fulham, Palace Road, London.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Strandhill, Sligo. Burial will follow in Saint Columba’s Cemetery, Cashel, Glencolmcille, arriving at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to a charity of your choice at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via http://stpatrickstrandhill.ie

Thomas Creevy, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Thomas Creevy, Kirkstown, Letterkenny

Predeceased by his wife Claire, sadly missed by his children Samantha, Thomas, Francess, Darragh, Jonathan and Claire, daughters- and sons-in-law, grandchildren, family members in Mullingar and England, extended family and friends

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Leck Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on St Eunans Cathedral website

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Lala Shiels, Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lala Shiels (née Sheridan) of Ballyboe, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Rathmullan.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her daughters Cathy, Mary and Mairead, sons Joseph (Galway) and Michael, sister Ann Cullen (Rathmullan), brother Patsy (Rathmullan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on facebook.com/KilmacrennanParish.Co.Donegal

Family flowers only.

Seamus Coyle, Ardsbeg, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus (Rua) Coyle, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his sons John, Paddy, Bernard, James, Hugo, Paul, Kevin and daughter Brídín, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen.

His remains will repose at his home on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. The funeral and wake will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork Facebook page.

May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of May Walsh, 50 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by her infant son Martin. Much loved wife of Gordan. Loving mother of Declan, Gary, Eunan and Clodagh. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Lee, daughters-in-law Donna, Elaine and Lourde. Adored Granny to Amelia, Fergus, Eimear, Megan, Shannon, Orlaith and Niamh. Dear sister of Kay, John, Bernie, PJ, Margaret, Eddie, Fr Brendan, Liam and Teresa.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am with burial afterward in Abbey Cemetry.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the house, Mass and burial are private. Funeral Mass on be viewed on the church webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology unit Sligo University Hospital.

