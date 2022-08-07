Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 7

The following deaths have occurred:

Moia Ellis, Ballybofey/Derry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Moia Ellis, 103 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, and formerly of Bishop Street, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late George, and much-loved sister of Roisin, and the late Seamus, Phyllis, Sean, and Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Sunday, August 7 with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Monday August 8 at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 9 with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Ann Crawford, Letterkenny



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Ann Crawford,nee Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel and 239 Ros Suilighe, Oldtown, Letterkenny F92 V8PA.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Sunday, August 7. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 9 in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, with burial in Leck Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie.

Family flowers only please with donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid funeral director.

Charlie Mc Cafferty, Drumkeen/Strabane



The death has taken place at his home of Charlie Mc Cafferty, Trentaboy, Drumkeen and formerly of Strabane.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Charlie, Pat, Gerard, Mary, Ann, Brian, Dominic, Dolores, Michael, Carmel, Mark, Karen and Linda and brother of Terence, Marie, Nora, Annabell and the late Jean, Maud and Frances.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, August 7 from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, August 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Hughie McCarroll, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Hughie McCarroll, Drimnaraw, Creeslough. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday, August 8, at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Carmel Sheridan, Galway/Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place of Carmel Sheridan, Glenvale Court, Lower Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her home in Galway. Removal to the family home in Kilmacrennan on Sunday, August 7, to arrive at approximately 1pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 8, at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher), Castlevillage, Celbridge, County Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, peacefully at home, in her 95th year.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at approximately 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 10am at https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/



John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death occurred on June 5 of John J McLaughlin (Rye), late of Corvish, Carndonagh and the UK, and formerly of Cruck, Carndonagh.

Memorial Mass and blessing of John’s ashes will take place on Monday afternoon at 1pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

John’s ashes will be laid to rest later in a private family ceremony.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/carndonagh



