N56 Drumbeigh to Inver Road Scheme will see one way traffic

Works are progressing on the N56 Drumbeigh to Inver Road Scheme resulting in traffic management measures being put in place from next Tuesday, 7th January 2020, Donegal County Council have said.
They are also warning that this will result in single lane traffic and there will also be a stop/go system in place.
Donegal drivers and those visiting the areas have been asked to please allow extra time for their journeys.
For drivers that are not familiar with the location, it is the main Donegal Town to Killybegs Road.
