It should brighten up by later this afternoon in Donegal but there may be thundery showers tomorrow

Today will start off rather overcast with outbreaks of light showery rain in coastal parts spreading to all areas this Thursday morning.

It will brighten up later this afternoon and there will be a few sunny spells by evening.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, coolest near coasts due to a moderate to fresh and gusty northwest wind.

It will be dry tonight with clear spells. However, there will be scattered showers too and these will become more frequent towards dawn.

There will be widespread showers on Friday. Some showers may be thundery.

Northwesterly winds will strengthen through the day with gales possible on northeastern coasts by late evening.