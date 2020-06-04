It should brighten up by later this afternoon in Donegal but there may be thundery showers tomorrow

Contact
Today will start off rather overcast with outbreaks of light showery rain in coastal parts spreading to all areas this Thursday morning.
It will brighten up later this afternoon and there will be a few sunny spells by evening.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, coolest near coasts due to a moderate to fresh and gusty northwest wind.
It will be dry tonight with clear spells. However, there will be scattered showers too and these will become more frequent towards dawn.
There will be widespread showers on Friday. Some showers may be thundery.
Northwesterly winds will strengthen through the day with gales possible on northeastern coasts by late evening.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.