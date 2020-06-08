A Donegal tidy town committee to run free online workshop to help people be kinder to the environment

Contact
The Bundoran Tidy Towns committee is running a free online workshop to help people learn become more environmentally friendly.
Those who tune into the workshop will be given helpful hints which will allow them to become more environmentally aware in their own homes.
The course takes place on June 16 between 11am and 1pm.
To register please send your name and email to tidytownsbun@gmail.com.
