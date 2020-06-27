Positive interest in Donegal market as hotels and eateries begin to open following pandemic

There is a feeling of hope and positivity at the Abbey Hotel this week as preparations for their opening comes to an end.

The Abbey Hotel and Market House Restaurant will open its doors to the public on July 1.

Elaine McInaw from the Abbey Hotel said she feels that people have got their confidence back following the recent pandemic and are ready to travel to Donegal and stay in the county.

“I think the confidence is back in people. It is a case of getting opened and trying to get things back to as normal a state as possible while complying with all the guidelines at the same time.”

She said that they are finding that there is a favourable market this side of Dublin.

She said that people want to travel to Donegal for many reasons amongst which is the fact that Donegal has so much area on the Wild Atlantic Way coupled with twelve Blue Flag beaches.

She said: “I feel reasonably confident that everything will be okay and it will be nice to see the town with a wee bit of an atmosphere and a bit of a buzz around it.”