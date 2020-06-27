Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Positive interest in Donegal market as hotels and eateries begin to open following pandemic

The Abbey Hotel in Donegal town is set to open its doors on July 1

The Abbey Hotel will open its doors on July 1

The Abbey Hotel will open its doors on July 1

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There is a feeling of hope and positivity at the Abbey Hotel this week as preparations for their opening comes to an end. 

The Abbey Hotel and Market House Restaurant will open its doors to the public on July 1. 

Elaine McInaw from the Abbey Hotel said she feels that people have got their confidence back following the recent pandemic and are ready to travel to Donegal and stay in the county.  
“I think the confidence is back in people. It is a case of getting opened and trying to get things back to as normal a state as possible while complying with all the guidelines at the same time.”
She said that they are finding that there is a favourable market this side of Dublin.
She said that people want to travel to Donegal for many reasons amongst which is the fact that Donegal has so much area on the Wild Atlantic Way coupled with twelve Blue Flag beaches.
She said: “I feel reasonably confident that everything will be okay and it will be nice to see the town with a wee bit of an atmosphere and a bit of a buzz around it.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie