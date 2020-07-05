Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in July. While Covid-19 restrictions have eased in recent weeks, our Netflix consumption is still at an all-time high and these latest additions are sure to have something for everyone.

Unsolved Mysteries (Now on Netflix)

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Poldark: Season 4

The period drama starring Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark returns, written by Debbie Horsfield and adapted from the final third of Winston Graham’s sixth Poldark book The Four Swans and all of book seven, The Angry Tide.

Angela's Ashes (Now on Netflix)

The Adaptation of Frank McCourt’s Best Selling memoir tells the grim story of the authors impoverished childhood in 1940s Ireland.

Atonement (Now on Netflix)

Young Briony fingers a young man for a crime after she discovers a lustful letter and witnesses a sexual encounter between him and her sister. Stars Keira Knightley and Saoirse Ronan.

Schindler’s List (Now on Netflix)

Oskar Schindler becomes an unlikely humanitarian, spending his entire fortune to help save 1,100 jews from Auschwitz during World War II. Stars Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes.

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Now on Netflix)

When Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco's regime.

Say I Do (Now on Netflix)

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Warrior Nun (Now on Netflix)

Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.

Southern Survival (Now on Netflix)

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

Desperados (Now on Netflix)

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme. Desperados also stars Robbie Amell and Heather Graham. https://youtu.be/8AWqOBj_BqA

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Now on Netflix)

Created by Ireland’s Brown Bag Films, Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt is a preschool action-comedy based on a series of picture books by Chris Monroe. The show follows Chico Bon Bon and his team of engineers—the Fix-It Force!—who solve problems in the mechanically-challenged city of Blunderburg. There’s NO problem Chico and his team can't solve!

Netflix has also added the following films this week:

About a Boy (2002)

Behind the Candelabra (2013)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Gladiator (2000)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Joy (2015)

Jurassic Park 1-3

Knocked Up (2007)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Spring Breakers (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000

Panic Room (2002)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

RocknRolla (2018)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Secret Garden (1993)

The Truman Show (1998)

Twins (1988)