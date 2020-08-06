Food alert: Kale packs recalled because they may contain thistle

Contact
Recall of CO OP Sliced Curly Kale because the packs may contain Thistle
Certain packages of sliced curly kale have been recalled because some may contain Thistle.
An alert issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland warns the packages originate in the United Kingdom.
The product affected is CO OP Sliced Curly Kale; pack size: 160g
Batch Code: All best before dates between 04 and 11 August 2020
"CO OP is recalling the above batches of its CO OP Sliced Curly Kale, due to possible contamination with thistle (spiky weeds). Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches," states the recall notice.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.