Well-known photographer lends focuses on supporting Bád Eddie campaign as it holds a special place in his heart

A well-known photographer who has supported many charities over the years has lent his support to the Bád Eddie campaign because the boat holds a very special place in his heart.

In recent weeks, a fundraising campaign has been undertaken to raise funds to construct a replica of the famous boat with the bones of the boat that has been left stranded on the beach.

The committee are hoping to raise €15,000 and are well on track.

John Mallon of Beauty on our doorstep photography, said: "It's been my pleasure to support many charities of the years with my photography. This one has a very special place in my heart. The restoration of Bad Eddie. I could right a book of the many stories I've heard about this wonderful boat."

He said he has heard many stories about the boat. His own son climbed into the boat which lies across from Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair.

"Bád Eddie is as much apart of Donegal as Mount Errigal and it's many wonderful beaches hills and valleys," John said in a Facebook post.

These three pieces of my work will be sold online. Mr Mallon said that the money raised would go towards restoring the boat to its formative beauty.

He thanked local deputy Pearse Doherty for organising the event.