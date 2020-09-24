One last shout out for photos of Donegal children returning to school in what has to be one of the most unusual years of our lives

This year has been one of uncertainty for all of us.

Everyone has faced their own challenges and changed their approach to work, education and almost everything they had taken for granted before the onset of Covid-19.

The decision to open schools again gave some of us a feeling that things were returning to somewhat normal.

The return of teachers, children and students this year is historic.

So, with this in mind, we are asking you one last time, to sent some photographs to us.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who sent photographs to us. Keep them coming...