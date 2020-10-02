ALERT: Gardaí issue scam warning over latest phishing email doing the rounds

Contact
Gardaí have issued a scam warning over a 'phishing' email doing the rounds that claims to be from the Department of Justice and Equality.
An Garda Síochána wish to alert the public to a phishing scam whereby persons are being contacted by an email claiming to be from the Department of Justice and Equality, but will use the words ‘Ireland Justice Department’ and will come from the email address ‘jury@justice.ie’.
The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’. When clicked on, it redirects people to a cloned website where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.
Gardaí are advising the public as follows:
More information is available from Courts Services via the following link - HERE
