Donegal sergeant urges people not to cause distress to the elderly with fireworks

A Garda Sergeant has urged people to consider the elderly this Halloween before they decide to let fireworks off in communities.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that the noise made by fireworks can cause great distress to older people "who are already suffering this year because of having to cocoon in their homes."

Srg Walsh said that people do not deserve to be frightened in their own homes adding that pets are often frightened by the noise of fireworks which they are not used to.

The Letterkenny-based garda outlined the horrific injuries that people can sustain from fireworks adding that the emergency services, this year, are under pressure due to the pandemic and urged people not to put undue, additional pressure on these vital services this Halloween.

Sergeant Walsh also warned of the criminal penalties associated with letting off fireworks.