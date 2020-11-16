Work to begin on the construction of a path at the bottom of an iconic Donegal mountain

Work is to begin this spring on the construction of a path at the foot of Errigal mountain which will include works being carried out on the rough terrain at the base of the iconic landmark, according to local councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.

The councillor described it as the culmination of efforts which has been ongoing for many years by interested stakeholders.

Speaking on Highland radio, the Rosses-based councillor said: "Work is to begin in March on the construction of a path at the bottom of Errigal mountain and this is fantastic, encouraging news and recognises all the stakeholders that has been involved in this from the very, very begining.

"The credit has to be given to those who have been working on this for a very,very long time and put a mountain of work into it, and also especially Donegal County Council, as well, who has been very much a driver in this."

He said that there was talk among the committee about developing other proposals particular to the area. He said that the mountain was located near Loch Altan where there is a lovely area to walk and the remains of a castle.