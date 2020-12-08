Údarás na Gaeltachta are to provide €50,000 towards bád Eddie

Údarás na Gaeltachta are to provide €50,000 in funding for Bád Eddie.

The iconic boat, Bád Eddie, has fallen into disrepair over the years and community efforts are afoot to remedy the situation.

The announcement was welcomed by Sinn Féin Councillor and member of Bord Údaras na Gaeltachta, John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh. He said:“This is good news story for the parish and for the north west. A campaign and a local committee to save the boat was established about a year ago and the aim of the campaign is to place a replica sculpture at the site of Bád Eddie on Machaire Clochair strand.”

He added that the boat has a special significance from a tourism perspective. The boat has featured in a pop videos and has also featured in Vogue fashion magazine.

He said: "Thousands visit the boat every year while visiting Gaoth Dobhair and the committee are doing terrific work, which I commend, in trying to keep the boat on the strand. We all have personal memories of the boat. This campaign is aimed at trying to keep the spirit and image of Bád Eddie as the focal point of the parish. I am more than happy to support that campaign and I welcome the investment from Údaras which will no doubt be of help to the committee.”