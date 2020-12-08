Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Údarás na Gaeltachta are to provide €50,000 towards bád Eddie

The iconic boat has fallen into a state of disrepair and efforts are afoot to fix the Donegal landmark

Údarás na Gaeltachta are to provide €50,000 towards bád Eddie

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Údarás na Gaeltachta are to provide €50,000 in funding for Bád Eddie. 

The iconic boat, Bád Eddie, has fallen into disrepair over the years and community efforts are afoot to remedy the situation. 

The announcement was welcomed by Sinn Féin Councillor and member of Bord Údaras na Gaeltachta, John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh. He said:“This is good news story for the parish and for the north west. A campaign and a local committee to save the boat was established about a year ago and the aim of the campaign is to place a replica sculpture at the site of Bád Eddie on Machaire Clochair strand.”

He added that the boat has a special significance from a tourism perspective. The boat has featured in a pop videos and has also featured in Vogue fashion magazine.

He said: "Thousands visit the boat every year while visiting Gaoth Dobhair and the committee are doing terrific work, which I commend, in trying to keep the boat on the strand. We all have personal memories of the boat. This campaign is aimed at trying to keep the spirit and image of Bád Eddie as the focal point of the parish. I am more than happy to support that campaign and I welcome the investment from Údaras which will no doubt be of help to the committee.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie