COLUMN: Give yourself a clap on the back as 2020 draws to a close

Fionnuala McGovern on a year like no other

Hair column

No matter what your circumstances, give yourself a clap on the back

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

HAIR COLUMN

Hello Donegal and beyond . . . 
I hope this finds you all in good health and in good form. Christmas is a strange time with all its man-made hype.
Lots of people running around getting their bits knowing that they have enough but feeling that they should have more.
It’s very hard not to get caught up in the whole commercial end of it.
We are going to my brother’s house for Christmas this year. He was a chef in his past life, so he knows how to pull it together.
It’s all about getting a hot dinner. I hate when there is a queue at the microwave.
He tells me he is having a sweet trolly. I am hoping for an actual trolley on wheels, where I can point for a bit of this and a bit of that. It will be very disappointing if it’s all just sitting on a sideboard somewhere.
Imagination is a wonderful thing.
I have bought the family edition of Trivial Pursuit for after dinner. I opened it last week to see how hard the questions are. I think I am going to have to keep swotting if I want to appear intelligent. We won’t let on.
I am really looking forward to it. I do like Christmas unlike the husband. He is a bit of a humbug but I just ignore that.
This year will be stranger than other years.Some will have made it home and others not. Some will be alone and others not.
Whatever category you find yourself in give yourself a wee clap on the back.
We are on the last leg of 2020. Try and get outside for some of that beautiful Irish weather. Take a nice walk and enjoy all that our beautiful county has to offer.
Nollag Shona Daoibh uilig.
For any hair advice please call 071 98 43777 - Arroo Hair Salon.

