Library deliveries to your door in Donegal - a great way to get reading during the Covid-19 lockdown

As we face into another few weeks of lockdown, Donegal Library Service has come up with a solution to help you through those long dark evenings.

Libraries are currently closed under Level 5 restrictions; however the Library Service has come up with a solution for readers to get access to their favourite books.

The Doorstep Delivery Service, launched in November 2020, will continue throughout the next few months and is available free to everyone.

You don’t need to be an existing library member to use this service.

Online membership registration is available at https://www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library

Details of how to access the service are as follows:

Step 1 – Contact the Covid 19 Community Response line on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie Please remember to have your Eircode ready.

Step 2 – Inform the Library staff what type of Books, or DVD’s you prefer.

Step 3 – Library staff will choose items using your preference and their experience.

Step 4 – The items are then packaged and delivered to your door. Stringent health and safety measures will be adhered to throughout the process of choosing, packaging and delivering the books to you.

Step 5 - Sit back and enjoy your items.

The Library Service has a large selection of books, audio books, large print, DVDs and music CD’s in their collection. Experienced library staff will find something to suit everyone’s taste!

All items are on long term loan and there are no overdue charges, so you don’t need to worry about returning them. When it is safe to do library staff will be in contact about how to return items.

This is what some of the existing patrons have said about the service:

“It is a wonderful and efficient service, everyone should know about it. I can’t wait to start reading my new books.”

“It has provided some escapism for me during these anxious times. Thank you “

Donegal Library Service has also expanded its significant free online resources which can be accessed at www.donegallibrary.ie

It has a comprehensive range of online services including; events, courses, newspapers, E-magazines, E-books, E audio books, and learning tools for both children and adults.

If you, or someone you know would benefit from this service please pass this information on to them or contact the Community Response line on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie