Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Library deliveries to your door in Donegal - a great way to get reading during the Covid-19 lockdown

You don’t need be an existing library member to use this free service

Library deliveries to your door in Donegal - a great way to get reading during the Covid-19 lockdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As we face into another few weeks of lockdown, Donegal Library Service has come up with a solution to help you through those long dark evenings. 

Libraries are currently closed under Level 5 restrictions; however the Library Service has come up with a solution for readers to get access to their favourite books. 

The Doorstep Delivery Service, launched in November 2020, will continue throughout the next few months and is available free to everyone. 

You don’t need to be an existing library member to use this service. 

Online membership registration is available at https://www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library

Details of how to access the service are as follows:

Step 1 – Contact the Covid 19 Community Response line on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie Please remember to have your Eircode ready.

Step 2 – Inform the Library staff what type of Books, or DVD’s you prefer.

Step 3 – Library staff will choose items using your preference and their experience.

Step 4 – The items are then packaged and delivered to your door. Stringent health and safety measures will be adhered to throughout the process of choosing, packaging and delivering the books to you.

Step 5 - Sit back and enjoy your items.

The Library Service has a large selection of books, audio books, large print, DVDs and music CD’s in their collection. Experienced library staff will find something to suit everyone’s taste!

All items are on long term loan and there are no overdue charges, so you don’t need to worry about returning them. When it is safe to do library staff will be in contact about how to return items.

This is what some of the existing patrons have said about the service:

“It is a wonderful and efficient service, everyone should know about it. I can’t wait to start reading my new books.”

“It has provided some escapism for me during these anxious times. Thank you “

Donegal Library Service has also expanded its significant free online resources which can be accessed at www.donegallibrary.ie 

It has a comprehensive range of online services including; events, courses, newspapers, E-magazines, E-books, E audio books, and learning tools for both children and adults.

If you, or someone you know would benefit from this service please pass this information on to them or contact the Community Response line on 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie