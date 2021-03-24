Donegal singer/songwriter tops the iTunes charts in Ireland with new single

Kilcar singer-songwriter Rory Gallagher released his brand new single ‘Miss This’ last Friday - and shocked a lot of industry people by going straight in at number one on iTunes in Ireland.

It was the second time in five months that he found himself topping the charts.

‘Miss This’ explores the basic little joys we all miss during this crazy situation, and has become a firm favourite during the successful weekly Rory & The Island’s Facebook live broadcasts which have built up something of a cult following with an average of 30,000 weekly views over the past year.

Rory said: “If you had told me the week we lost our new music bar in Edinburgh last year that over the next year I will have two number ones on iTunes Ireland and play in front of about 600 people live every week I would have called you crazy!”

Top 20

Rory & The Island has had 12 Top 20 iTunes singles in Ireland in the past decade.

His last single before ‘Miss This’ which was called ‘When The Lights Go Down (Valhalla)’ reached number one in early November 2020 and raised a few eyebrows when it kept Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Dermot Kennedy off the top spot for the weekend.

The single also climbed to Number eight in the UK iTunes Songwriters chart.

Rory’s journey began as lead singer of indie-rock band The Revs, who alongside being hotly tipped by the likes of U2, found themselves topping the Irish charts with two top five albums and a string of successful tours that made waves throughout Ireland, Europe and even reached Australia with a top 30 single - as well as beating Damien Rice, Relish and Six to take both the Meteor IRMA award and the Hot Press Award for Best Newcomer.



Lanzarote

After the bands split in 2007, Rory moved to a remote island in the Canaries where he opened a live music venue ‘The Island Bar’. It was there the Donegal songwriter performed weekly residency shows building up a following of people from all over the world that would travel to the island to come and see him perform.

It was also here that Rory & The Island was born - with Rory Gallagher beginning his solo project under the name to avoid any confusion with the Ballyshannon blues legend.

Rory left the islandin 2019, to return back to Ireland and extensively tour, filling out rooms around the UK and Ireland with his London show at The Dublin Castle selling out within 48 hours of going on sale.

In March 2020, Rory and his wife Cara announced the opening of a new music venue ‘The Wildcat’ in Edinburgh.

Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic it never reached its official opening night on March 21.

Ever productive, Rory has spent the past 11 months writing and releasing new music and performing gigs through Zoom and Facebook continuing to build up a strong fanbase.

‘Miss This’ the brand new single from Rory & The Island is out now across all digital platforms and has just been A-playlisted by RTE.