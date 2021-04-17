Councillors discuss improving approach to recycling in Donegal

Members of the Glenties Municipal District were informed that the Dungloe Recycling Centre will open from 8.30am to 5pm each Friday at their recent online meeting.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that he believed that the issue of recycling needed to be revisited adding that recycling plants should be open seven days a week.

He deemed it a third or second world response to a first world problem.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that there was a need to expand from can and bottle banks.

"If we could look at ensuring we have 24-hour access in Dungloe," she said.