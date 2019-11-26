Donegal burst water main disrupting supplies in Buncrana area of Inishowen

Irish Water has confirmed repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Buncrana, Luddan, Moyle, Hillcrest, Derry Road, Fahan Road, Lisfannon Industrial Park, Laughan, Lock View, Legnatraw, Strandcourt, Sandymount, Logan Close and surrounding areas in County Donegal.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6.00pm tonight (November 26). Supply may take two to three hours to fully return to all affected properties.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: DON00011697.