Donegal burst water main disrupting supplies in Buncrana area of Inishowen

Contact
Irish Water expect Buncrana supply to resume at tea time
Irish Water has confirmed repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Buncrana, Luddan, Moyle, Hillcrest, Derry Road, Fahan Road, Lisfannon Industrial Park, Laughan, Lock View, Legnatraw, Strandcourt, Sandymount, Logan Close and surrounding areas in County Donegal.
Works have an estimated completion time of 6.00pm tonight (November 26). Supply may take two to three hours to fully return to all affected properties.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: DON00011697.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.