Drowes river's first salmon of the year is caught by young Donegal angler

The first wild salmon of the 2020 season caught on the river Drowes was landed on Valentine's Day at 2.45pm by 20-year-old Donegal angler, Nash McDaid.

The fish, estimated at 12lbs, was taken on a red flying c from the Point of the Meadow in very high water conditions.

The actual first fish of the new season was caught on New Year's Day on the River Lennon in Donegal.

Nash (pictured with the fish and with his trophy) was presented with the Drowes Perpetual Cup for the first salmon from the fishery of the 2020 season and also the 1 kilo bar of silver and Thomas Gallagher Conservation Cup as the first caught and released salmon of the new season.

In a post on their facebook page, the Drowes Fishery thanked all those who had fished the river since New Year's Day in an effort to land the first salmon: “A special word of thanks to all the anglers who wet a line with us since the start of the season, in pursuit of what is becoming, the ever more elusive early spring salmon.”

More than 220 anglers converged on the Drowes on opening day, January 1. "With the exception of one fish lost, it was a poor day all round," according to fishery manager Shane Gallagher.

For many, many years the Drowes Fishery,more often than not, yielded the first salmon of the year, but in recent years, the early spring salmon is proving elusive.

14-year-old from Dunfanaghy catches first wild salmon of the year

Meanwhile as reported last month, Donegal's River Lennon, has, for the second time in three years, laid claim to the first wild salmon of the season in Ireland with a spring fish of 8lb on New Year's Day.

Andrew Desmond (14), from Dunfanaghy, was the lucky angler, and the fish was taken at Watt's Pool on a silver Toby lure at 1.14 p.m.