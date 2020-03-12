Harvey's Point cancels Grand Opening in Donegal

Harvey's Point Hotel has postponed its grand banquet scheduled for this evening (Thursday) marking their €1 million investment in the tourism industry in Donegal.

The event was due to host up on 300 guests in celebration of the continued enhancement of their product.

Sheila Russell of Harvey's Point said: "Obviously it is disappointing for everybody who has been involved in this project - staff, guests and our contractors but now is a time where we all must act responsibly"