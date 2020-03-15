Verve of Donegal joins growing list of closures

One of Donegal's most popular ladies fashion retailers, Verve of Donegal has joined the growing list of closures in the county.

Mary Meehan of Verve said: "Due to the current situation that is happening around us we regret to say that we will remain closed until further notice. "This is such a hard thing to have to do as a small business. However, the threat of this virus is too high and working in such close proximity with people in this line of work creates risks.

"It needs to be taken seriously. We all need to take responsibility and do what's right for the vulnerable people in our society. VERVE is now closed until further notice.

"Please take care of yourselves and each other. Please don't hesitate to message me here if needed.

Stay safe everyone"