Donegal County Council grants planning permission for swimming pool, houses and commercial units

Planning permission has been granted for a multi-million Euro development in Donegal Town which includes homes, commercial properties and a swimming pool.

The planned development, which is to cost more than €10m, is at Mullans and Doonan close to the N56 on the Mountcharles side of the town.

The plans for the almost 18-acre site include more than 80 dwellings, a leisure centre with swimming pool, a coffee shop, two three-storey office blocks, a mixed-use building including apartments, twin buildings for retail space, a 1,100 square metre community building including a digital hub and innovation space, public open space amenities, children's play areas, and bulky goods buildings.

The development also includes a transportation hub with bus-parking bays, pedestrian footpaths, cycling lanes, and the creation of a new access off the Killymard Road.

It will also include almost 400 parking spaces.

The site is owned by Tommy and Nora Gallagher. Plans were submitted by the plans have been submitted by architect William Donoghue & Associates.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) said: “It’s nice to have some good news during this difficult time. I’m delighted for them as they invest in our town. Congratulations to William Donoghue and Associates and all involved in getting this project over the line. We can look forward to brighter times when we get through these tough times.

Cllr Micheal Naughton (FF) also welcomed the news.

He said: “I was delighted to work with Tommy and Nora on this development. It’s a huge investment in Donegal Town, and great credit to Tommy and Nora for their support to the town and for sticking with it. The journey was long and what a great day for Donegal Town.”

The work could begin by mid-summer, subject to Covid-19 guidelines and will provide much employment in the construction stage and once it is up and running.