ChefAid gaining momentum across Donegal as yet another town comes on board

Ballyshannon is the latest town to offer ChefAid services to the elderly and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19.

The service will operate from Monday, April 20. Meals can be booked from 9am to 11am daily. Anyone who is in the need of the service is invited to call 089 964 4923 with their Eircode to hand. Anyone who does not have their Eircode can find it at finder.eircode.ie

Meals will be delivered to homes between 1pm and 3pm. Those who are receiving a meal seven days a week do not need to order every day, they simply need to let ChefAid know when they book the first meal that they wish to get one every day.

There is no cost for the service thanks to donations from individuals and local businesses. Those who wish to make a donation can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chefaid-ballyshannon

People can also donate and support local businesses at the same time by buying a meat voucher through local butchers or a fish voucher at O'Reilly's Fish Centre.

The organisers wish to thank everyone who has helped get ChefAid Ballyshannon off the ground through their generous donations.