Drink and drug driving levels as high as ever in Donegal despite lockdown

The number of people arrested for drink or drug driving in Donegal has not fallen despite the travel restrictions that are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “We have noticed over the course of the past number of weeks that there certainly has been no ecrease in the amount of drivers arrested for the offence of both drink and drug driving.”

Over the past week five drivers were arrested for the offence of drug driving and seven drivers arrested for the offence of drink driving in Donegal.

There have also been numerous detections in relation to drugs offences including two detections of the possession of drugs for sale and supply. One of these was in Letterkenny and the other in Milford.

There were 15 detections for the offence of simple possession of drugs around the county over the past week.

Gardaí say many of these detections came about as a result of our Covid-19 checkpoints.