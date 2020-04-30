Drink and drug driving levels as high as ever in Donegal despite lockdown

Contact
No fall in drink and drug driving arrests in Donegal
The number of people arrested for drink or drug driving in Donegal has not fallen despite the travel restrictions that are in place.
A garda spokesperson said: “We have noticed over the course of the past number of weeks that there certainly has been no ecrease in the amount of drivers arrested for the offence of both drink and drug driving.”
Over the past week five drivers were arrested for the offence of drug driving and seven drivers arrested for the offence of drink driving in Donegal.
There have also been numerous detections in relation to drugs offences including two detections of the possession of drugs for sale and supply. One of these was in Letterkenny and the other in Milford.
There were 15 detections for the offence of simple possession of drugs around the county over the past week.
Gardaí say many of these detections came about as a result of our Covid-19 checkpoints.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The late Billy Finn (left) and late John Larkin (right), two former Aodh Ruadh club members who passed away in 2017, pictured in happy times at Sliabh Liag
Fight against Covid-19: An Post Letterkenny’s Service Officer Bernie Doherty keeps the counter clean, ensuring that her colleagues and customers are kept safe
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.