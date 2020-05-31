Contact

DONEGAL WEATHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures soar this Bank Holiday weekend but will the sunshine last?

Make the most of the good weather - a change is on the way

Ice cream source Pixabay.com

The good weather in Donegal will continue over the Bank Holiday weekend but will break mid-week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The good news is that this fantastic sunny weather we are seeing in Donegal is set to continue throughout the Bank Holiday weekend. 

The not so good news for sun lovers is that a change is on the way, though this might be welcomed by some people.

Sunday will be another dry and warm day. It will be mostly sunny but there will be haze at times. 

Temperatures will range from 21°C to 24°C in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

The pollen count will be high, as will the Solar UV index. People are advised to stay hydrated and to wear sun cream.

Sunday night will be dry and largely clear with temperatures from 9°C to 12°C.

Bank Holiday Monday will continue dry, sunny and slightly warmer with temperatures up to 25°C in light easterly or variable breezes.

Tuesday will get off to a bright start but it will become cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the high teens in moderate northwest breezes.

Wednesday is expected to be much cooler with daytime temperatures dropping as low as 11°C in parts of Donegal. However, it will become brighter with some sunny spells.

It looks like Thursday will be dry with sunny spells and temperatures of 14°C to 18°C in light northerly breezes. There will be some rain and drizzle on Thursday night. These are expected to last into Friday which will see a mix of bright, sunny spells and showers in temperatures of only around 12°C to 15°C. This pattern looks set to continue over next weekend.

