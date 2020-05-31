Donegal club are rowing in behind baby Livie and you can help

Donegal Bay Rowing Club are this weekend holding a fundraiser for baby Livie Mulhern.

This nine-month old Donegal Town tot needs to travel to the US for treatment costing €2m because of her condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. The total raised to date is edging towards a remarkable €400,000 but there is still a long way to go.

The local rowing club is using the beautiful restored weighbridge hut that once stood in the heart of Donegal Town as the base for its fundraiser. Now situated at the town pier, the club is selling delicious pre-booked afternoon tea packages, money from which will support baby Livie. They have also been serving hot and cold drinks over the last few days.

The pier lends itself to physical distancing, but people coming along to support the fundraiser are reminded to adhere to the two-metre guidelines.

There will be live music by talented Donegal Town singer Conor McAllister from 2pm on Sunday.

People will be able to enjoy an outdoor photographic exhibition tracing the weighbridge hut’s history from its days on the Diamond in Donegal Town. This exhibition is generously supported by Mark Wickham from Donegal Camera Centre.

Artist Johnny McCabe is also supporting the event. He has created a beautiful painting of Donegal Bay which is being raffled for €20 per line.

More information on this fundraiser is available at The Weighbridge Facebook page

Further details of baby Livie’s fight for life can be found at: €2m needed to save our baby girl - a Donegal family's heart-breaking plea for help