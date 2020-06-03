Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Car involved in fatal hit and run investigation recovered in Donegal

Gardaí assist PSNI in operation to recover the vehicle

Donegal gardaí assist PSNI in recovering car believed to be involved in fatal hit and run in Tyrone

Donegal gardaí assist PSNI in recovering car believed to be involved in fatal hit and run in Tyrone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A BMW believed to be involved in a hit and run which led to the death of a 21-year-old man in Tyrone has been recovered in Donegal.

The fatal collision occurred on the Meenacloy Road in Tyrone on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters of the PSNI said: “I would like to thank all those who have responded to my appeal for information following this tragic incident. Working with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána we have now recovered a black BMW X5 which we believe was involved in the collision. The vehicle was located at an address in County Donegal on Monday evening and has now been recovered to a PSNI establishment for a forensic examination to be carried out. We are subsequently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the collision and hope to progress our investigation in the near future.

“I would however continue to ask anyone who has not yet spoken with police, but who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 958 31/05/20.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie