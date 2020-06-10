Forecaster warns of widespread thunderstorms on the way for Ireland

Contact
Forecaster warns of widespread thunderstorms on the way
A weather forecaster is warning that thunderstorms as set to 'become a major component of our weather from Friday onwards' as temperatures are set to rise significantly in the coming days.
In his latest forecast for the coming days, Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is forecasting temperatures pushing into the low 20s with prolonged spells of sunshine however these conditions will produce thunderstorms across the country.
He is forecasting a chance of some thunderstorms today (Wednesday) during the afternoon and evening however the inclement weather is more likely to strike on Friday and particularly over the weekend.
In his forecast for Friday Cathal is forecasting that during the afternoon and evening 'a band of potentially thundery rain will affect southeast Leinster and South Munster with thundery rain continuing for a time on Friday night near the south coast'.
He adds that Saturday and Sunday will be very showery days across many parts of the country, with strong thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening with all areas will be at risk, particularly on Sunday.
