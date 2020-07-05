Donegal gardaí investigate after tyres were slashed on numerous vehicles in residential area overnight

Contact
Donegal gardaí investigate criminal damage to cars in Ballybofey
Residents in the Glenpatrick Park area of Ballybofey were left shocked and frightened after tyres were slashed on a number of cars.
Locals in Glenpatrick Park and nearby housing estates were awoken close to 2am as car alarms sounded. It has been reported locally that 25 to 30 tyres were slashed and the disturbance continued for some time.
Investigations are ongoing.
