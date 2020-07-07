A Donegal school is giving away its tables for free as it prepares for physical distancing

Contact
St Columba's College, Stranorlar is giving away tables
A Donegal secondary school is giving away its two seater tables.
The move comes as St Columba's College, Stranorlar moves to single seat tables for the upcoming school year.
School management took to social media to say: "As part of facilitating physical distancing for next year, we are replacing our double desks (1200 x 600mm) with single desks. We are disposing of the double desks. If you would like to get one of these desks for free, you can collect it from the college any day this week between 9am and 4pm."
More information is available on St Columba's College Facebook page
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.