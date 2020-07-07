A Donegal school is giving away its tables for free as it prepares for physical distancing

A Donegal secondary school is giving away its two seater tables.

The move comes as St Columba's College, Stranorlar moves to single seat tables for the upcoming school year.

School management took to social media to say: "As part of facilitating physical distancing for next year, we are replacing our double desks (1200 x 600mm) with single desks. We are disposing of the double desks. If you would like to get one of these desks for free, you can collect it from the college any day this week between 9am and 4pm."

More information is available on St Columba's College Facebook page

