Town Hall type meeting needed to address ongoing problems in busy Donegal seaside resort

A Town Hall type of meeting is required to address ongoing problems in Rossnowlagh and to see how the district can move forward.

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) put down a motion at the July meeting of the Municipal District (MD)of Donegal on Tuesday saying: “That this will facilitate a strategic Community Action Plan to address the many issues facing the people of the Rossnowlagh area. This would include an information day with questions and answers to allow the community to convey and receive information regarding issues such as water supply, traffic management, pedestrian, cycle and water safety, flooding, environmental protection, planning, trading and economic development.”

The council replied that it was not in a position to assign the necessary resources for a full Community Action Plan and was investing approximately €225,000 in Rossnowlagh under various funding schemes in the coming months.

Cllr Sweeny said a recent online petition had led to much discussion about issues in Rossnowlagh.

“We really need to have a Town Hall discussion including residents,” he said.

The councillor acknowledged that the proposed area plan had been refused as an option. But he said it was really important to have a major information day in Rossnowlagh.

“We need to try and make Rossnowlagh work as a place to live and work and visit,” he said.

Fellow councillors agreed that Rossnowlagh needed to be looked at in a big way.