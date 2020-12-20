Council calls on homeowners to check for leaks after oil found on popular Donegal beach

Donegal County Council is urging homeowners near one of Donegal’s most popular beaches to check for oil leaks to prevent oil from running on to the beach.

The council is urging homeowners in the Rossnowlagh area to check their oil tanks for leaks. The area has a high number of holiday homes.

Last month a local community group appealed to homeowners to check for oil leaks.

The Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach said an oil leak had been coming from a home and running onto the beach and into the sea “for the last year”.

Now Donegal County Council has issued its own call to homeowners in the area to check for oil leaks.

Ther council is asking homeowners that if they suspect they have been losing oil or have filled their tank more often than usual this year, to engage a plumber to pressure test supply lines and check tanks for leaks.

