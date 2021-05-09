Information sought on fishing at important Donegal marine site

Are you interested in the cultural heritage of the Ardara area?

Have you ten minutes to spare?

Conor Whyte, who is a member of the Donegal GAP Heritage and History Group, is conducting research for his MA on draft net fishing and cultural heritage on Loughros Mór estuary (The Channel).

Loughros Mór estuary, known locally as The Channel, forms the tidal waters of the Owenea and Owentocker rivers, west of Ardara.

The practice of draft net fishing for Atlantic salmon has been a continual theme in the overall story of human activity in the estuary for many generations.

In understanding the estuary and fishery as a living heritage site it is important to view draft net fishing in its wider cultural and historical context, e.g. cockle picking, horse racing, famous battles, turf cutting, piers and ice houses.

Conor's research project will explore the cultural heritage of the draft net fishing on Loughros Mór estuary. It will also aim to demonstrate how this traditional fishing practice makes the estuary a significant living heritage site and will offer suggestions for its promotion by engaging stakeholders (fishermen and the local community around the estuary) in its development as a unique community identifier.



The short anonymous survey is designed to gather opinions on the history and living heritage of the Loughros Mór estuary, the practice of draft net fishing, and what might be preserved for and promoted in the future.

If you have any queries or would like more information about the project, please contact Conor at:19189907@studentmail.ul.ie

You can also follow this link for more information and to take part.

https://unioflimerick.eu.qualtrics.com/.../SV...