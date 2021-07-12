Donegal Island Seafoods leads the way in green energy and reels in new contract with Aldi

A Killybegs-based seafood producer, Island Seafoods Ltd has achieved carbon neutrality by generating its own green electricity powering its entire production facility after installing its own wind turbine.

The family-run business is the one of the first businesses in Donegal to undertake such a positive project.

Wind turbine

The new wind turbine is the latest innovation in sustainable practices by the company, having previously introduced an on-site hydroelectric plant. By producing its own green electricity, it is saving 361 tonnes of CO2e in imported electricity per year. This is the equivalent of the carbon emissions of one car driving 2,107,016 km (from Killybegs to Sydney, 8,000 km and back again, 58 times) or driving around the world 52 times.

New contract

The news comes as Island Seafoods Ltd also reeled in a new contract with Aldi Ireland. As a direct result of the new deal, Island Seafoods Ltd has been able to create five new permanent jobs, while also providing the financial security to invest in its sustainable business practices.

Since 2018, the multi award-winning producer has supplied Aldi with its smoked mackerel products, including Aldi’s Specially Selected Beachwood Smoked Irish Mackerel. All of the Aldi products supplied by Island Seafoods are produced by 100% green electricity.

Welcoming the news, Aldi Group Buying Director, John Curtin, said: “Through partnering with Island Seafoods, Aldi shoppers get to buy the very best smoked mackerel products available. We are committed to supporting local Irish businesses, especially those invested in improving their sustainable business practices, and Island Seafoods is the perfect example of this.”

The Business Development and Marketing Manager at Island Seafoods, Michael O'Donnell, said: “We are thrilled to further our growing relationship with Aldi. Support from partners like Aldi has allowed us to commit to sustainable operations and playing our part in the transition to a carbon neutral future, which will allow us to provide our customers with the delicious products they know and love for many years to come.”

Aldi is committed to supporting its Irish supplier network. Working with over 330 Irish suppliers, Aldi extended its shorter payment terms for suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually until the end of 2021. Aldi has also invested more than €3,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which provides an opportunity for small and medium Irish food and drink companies to gain a listing in Aldi’s 147 stores.