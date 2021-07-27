Donegal restaurant damaged in late-night incident

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information after a restaurant in Dunfanaghy was damaged
Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information after a restaurant in Dunfanaghy was damaged in a late-night incident.
Damage was caused to the front door of a restaurant on the town’s Main Street around 1am on Wednesday, July 21.
CCTV footage shows a man throwing a glass at the front of the restaurant.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.
