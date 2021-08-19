Donegal social media users highlight mica crisis through council campaign

Social media users in Donegal have used a Donegal County Council campaign aimed at promoting the county to highlight the issue of mica and to call for 100% redress for affected homeowners.

Love Donegal Day 2021, which took place on Wednesday, was billed by the council as “a day where all the elements which make Donegal such a meaningful, inspiring, unique and authentic place are showcased proudly across the globe”.

The cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray asked Donegal people everywhere to participate in the campaign.

The campaign saw people from the county post photographs of locations in Donegal along with glowing tributes to the county as a place to live and as a tourism destination.

But some social media users used the campaign to highlight the mica crisis which has affected thousands of homes in the county and to promote the ongoing campaign for 100% redress. Photographs of crumbling mica-affected houses in the county were posted by some.

In response to a photograph posted by Donegal County Council on Twitter, one post read: “What a beautiful photo! Behind this photo are homes in #Donegal crumbling and falling apart due to #mica. Families of all ages are desperate to have their homes fixed. What good is a view when you don't have a secure home.”

What a beautiful photo! Behind this photo are homes in #Donegal crumbling and falling apart due to #mica. Families of all ages are desperate to have their homes fixed. What good is a view when you don't have a secure home. #LoveDonegal #100percentredress @PaddyDiver4 https://t.co/vVr9eTbktI — Ciera Toland (@mccarron38) August 18, 2021

Hotelier and TV personality Noel Cunningham addressed a post on the issue to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We will celebrate #LoveDonegal this week and I never tire of promoting this great County. Many are suffering greatly ... yes #Mica ! Let me show you my #MicaDonegal ... a horror story .. please activate #micaredress,” he said.

Dear Taoisigh @MichealMartinTD .. we will celebrate #LoveDonegal this week and I never tire of promoting this great County. Many are suffering greatly ... yes #Mica ! Let me show you my #MicaDonegal ... a horror story .. please activate #micaredress August 17, 2021

Another Donegal resident posted: "Sadly we live in a #mica home that is fast becoming a tourist attraction on the @wildatlanticway."