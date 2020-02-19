Contact

A warm welcome for Tipperary native in Donegal

A touch of Tipperary and Kerry joins successful Donegal team at Harvey's Point

Harvey's Point

A warm Donegal welcome or Niall Coffey from Deirdre McGlone and the Democrat's Matt Britton

Reporter:

Matt Britton

There was a warm Donegal welcome for Tipperary native Niall Coffey who has joined the prestigious Harvey's Point as General Manager.

Niall has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, having started his career in the 1990s when he joined a four-year management programme at Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel in Dublin.

A Tipperary native, he joins Harvey's Point from the Aghadoe Heights in Killarney and previously the Hastings Hotel Group in the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast and prior to that he worked in the Slieve Donard Resort.

Niall has also gained a wealth of experience from hotels such as Mount Juliet Golf and Spa Hotel, Inishbofin House Hotel, Killerig Golf Resort, the Hibernian Hotel and Nuremore Hotel and Country Club.

The former owner Deirdre McGlone was there to extend a warm welcome to Niall to his new home in Donegal. She said: "I am more than confident that Harvey's Point will continue to flourish under Niall and his well-established team - he will be made feel very welcome here by all at the lakeside.

The personable Tipperary man said:" I am absolutely delighted to be part of this highly experienced team and this magnificent property and look forward to leading the hotel into the next stage of its growth. We have some exciting projects lined up including the opening of our new ballroom in early March."

Having had a sneak preview of the new ballroom I can assure guests that they will be extremely impressed. With their usual aplomb, Harvey's Point has successfully combined the very best of the old alongside modern contemporary style greatly enhancing this tourism gem.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

