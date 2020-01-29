Casey pledges ‘always-on’ 24-7 clinic for Donegal

Independent General Election candidate, Peter Casey, has pledged to get things done “around the clock for Donegal constituents” with the introduction of a 24-7 TD clinic service.

Mr Casey is to set-up a 24-7 clinic helpline and promises “a same-day response” to constituent queries. He will also offer face to face meetings via video conferencing for those who do not want the inconvenience of having to travel.

He said that as Donegal’s independent TD, he will employ communications technology to “add value” to the traditional service for those he will be representing.

“My door will always be open for the people of Donegal as their independent representative in Dáil Éireann – and I mean 24-7. Of course, people will always be welcome to attend in person during office hours, but for many this may not be an option.

“My office will be always-on for people when they need representation. I pledge to be accessible to the people of Donegal and to work hard on their behalf as a reliable and efficient TD with a business approach to politics.

“With this new method of public representation for Donegal, constituents can contact us anytime of the day or night," he said.

He added: “This is the level of service that I believe the people of Donegal deserve from their TD and it the standard I am committed to delivering,” he said