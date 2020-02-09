Sinn Féin well ahead as first south Donegal boxes are opened

With the first boxes opened in the south Donegal portion of the Sligo Leitrim constituency, Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny is taking the lion's share of the vote.

At Bundoran's St Macartan's Booth One, Kenny looks to have secured 142 votes, compared to Marc MacSharry (FF) on 72, Marian Harkin (Ind) on 27 and Senator Frank Feighan (FG) on 24.

Tallies from Ballyshannon's Holy Family Booth One show Kenny on 163 votes, MacSharry on 36, Harkin on 39 and Feighan on 33.