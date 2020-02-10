GE2020 - Fourth candidate eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
A fourth candidate has been eliminated in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which takes in south Donegal.
National Party candidate Paul McWeeney was eliminated on the fourth count. His 553 votes are being distributed.
Marian Harkin (Ind) still looks set to take the next seat. On 7,524 votes, she is edging slowing towards the quota of 12,137.
Marc MacSharry (FF) is still hot on her heels on 7,238 followed by Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 6,370; Frank Feighan (FG) on 5,471 and Thomas Walsh (FG) on 4,818.
The fifth count results are expected shortly.
