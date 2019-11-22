Gateway Writers Group, Lifford present their latest anthology tonight

The Gateway Writers Group, Lifford will present their latest anthology, Shadows in Time, at a special reception in Lifford this (Friday) evening.

This is the sixth anthology the group has published and contains a diverse mixture of memory pieces, works of fiction, poetry and essays, infused with humour and nostalgia.

In addition to compiling the anthology over the past two years, collectively, the group have had unprecedented success with over 300 short stories, letters, memoirs, poems and articles published in publications which include: Ireland’s Own, Sunday Independent, Ireland’s Eye, The Leader, Derry People & Donegal News, Strabane Chronicle and Raphoe Parish Magazine.

The Gateway Writers’ work was featured in the 2018 and 2019 Ireland’s Own Anthologies, was broadcast on RTE Radio, A Living Word, BBC Radio Foyle, The Time of our Lives, and Martin Harran’s Christmas Show on Castlefinn Community Radio.

In 2018 a group member penned a short play Eva’s Folly for The Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Literary Festival. The play was performed by the members of The Gateway Writers, starring Pauric Duffy and Cormac Scully (Balor Theatre).



Shadows in Time will be launched at a wine and cheese reception in The Old Courthouse, Lifford on at 7pm by New York Times bestselling author, Brian McGilloway. Guest speaker on the night will be the bestselling author, Linda Kavanagh. Everyone welcome.

The new book which will be launched tonight,

Friday at the Old Courthouse in Lifford

This delightful 250-page book features images of paintings by the highly acclaimed Galway artist, Cathal O’Malley. It would make an ideal gift for family and friends, both at home and abroad and is excellent value for €7/£7.

It is available for purchase in local shops or from any member of The Gateway Writers Group. The book is also available to purchase by mail order from collettebonnar63@gmail.com telephone number (074) 9131604/(086) 4036108, price including post and packaging €10/£10.